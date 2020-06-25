UN envoy: Israeli annexation could unleash Mideast violence

The UN envoy for the Middle East warned Israel on Thursday that carrying out its plans to annex parts of the West Bank could set off a spasm of violence that would upend Israeli-Palestinian relations and reverberate across the region.

Speaking to a group of foreign correspondents in Jerusalem, Nickolay Mladenov, the UN special coordinator for the region, said any Israeli unilateral action will “will have economic and security repercussions on the ground that will affect the lives of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

