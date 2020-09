Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he is working on securing fast coronavirus testing for Israel, that could give results "in minutes rather than hours," he said.

“This will very much help the economy and our routine.”

He said he is convinced that a vaccine is on its way.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Because it’s obvious to me, there will be a vaccine," he said.

"A vaccine is on its way to humanity. And we need to ensure a vaccine is en route to Israel."