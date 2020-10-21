Report: Several dead in alleged Israeli strike in southern Syria

An Israeli strike hit a school in the province of Quneitra in southern Syria, the country's state media reported on Wednesday. A war monitoring group said a number of people were killed in the attack.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The school, which apparently was hit by a missile, is located in a village in Quneitra's northern countryside, the official SANA news agency said, without providing additional detail.

Damage from a previous alleged Israeli strike in Syria ( Photo: EPA )

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported a missile attack on the area, saying Israel was "likely" responsible. The war monitor said the attack hit a base for pro-Iran militias and a number of people had died as a result.

The last time Syria accused Israel of carrying out attacks on its territory was in September. SANA then reported a number of missiles had been fired at targets near the city of Aleppo, but most were downed by Syrian defense systems.

Alleged Israeli strike in Syria last month

Along with Russia, Israel's nemesis Iran has been a key backer of the Damascus regime in its nine-year-long civil war.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes on Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops. The Israeli army rarely acknowledges individual strikes.