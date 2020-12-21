Qatar, Oman to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week

Qatar's Ministry of Public Health granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and is due to receive the first shipment on Monday, state media reported.

A ministry statement said people aged 16 years and above would be eligible. Qatar has also signed an agreement with drugmaker Moderna Inc to buy its vaccine.

