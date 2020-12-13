Netanyahu: 'Business as usual with Iran' will be mistake

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said it would be a mistake "to go back to business as usual with Iran," signaling Israeli resistance to an expected push by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran.

