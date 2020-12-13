Netanyahu: 'Business as usual with Iran' will be mistake

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said it would be a mistake "to go back to business as usual with Iran," signaling Israeli resistance to an expected push by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran.
Netanyahu spoke at a press conference with Robert O'Brien, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser.
"As long as Iran continues to subjugate and threaten its neighbors, as long as Iran continues calling for Israel's destruction, as long as Iran continues to bankroll, equip and train terrorist organizations throughout the region and the world, and as long as Iran persists in its dangerous quest for nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, we shouldn't go back to business as usual with Iran," Netanyahu said. "We should all unite to prevent this major threat to world peace."