Complaints over racism rose threefold in Israel in 2020, study finds

Reports of racist or discriminatory behavior in Israel rose threefold in 2020 compared to 2019, a new official report shows.

The report by the national Anti-Racism Coordinating Unit, presented to Justice Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday, showed that 54% of the incidents reported last year were directed at Israelis of Ethiopian origin and Arabs.

The unit, which was set up to lead and coordinate the fight against racism in the civil service, includes reporting on government activities to prevent racism and discrimination, monitoring the implementation of racism eradication recommendations by various ministries and handling complaints of institutional racism and discrimination in the public service received from citizens.

Over the past year, the office received 1,450 complaints about 506 incidents, compared to 497 complaints in 2019.

Officials at the unit say that the dramatic rise in reports stems from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and reached a peak at around the time of Israel's March 2020 election.

The report showed that 26% of incidents involved discrimination while receiving a public service; 19% involved racist language; 15% discrimination in the workplace; 11% racist/stereotype-filled advertisements; 9% involving the police; 4% taking place within the education system; and 3% involving racially motivated crimes.

Some 27% of complaints incidents involved Ethiopian Jews, 27% Arabs, 19% ultra-Orthodox Jews, 7% Jews from the former Soviet Union and 20% other groups.

One of the complaints involved anti-Arab discrimination at a public park in the northern city of Karmiel.

An Arab family wished to enter the park, but the security guard at the entrance requested that they show their ID. According to the family, they were then refused entrance when the guard realized that they were Arab.

A lawsuit has been filed against Karmiel city hall on the matter.

Another complaint related to a racist comment made by the director-general of a government ministry. According to the report, the official said to an employee presenting an aid plan for the Ethiopian-Israeli community: "Do you think that Ethiopians will play on a Jewish pitch?"

Following an investigation, an official complaint was filed against him over the remark that was seen as questioning the right of the Ethiopian community to be in Israel.

The unit also received reports of advertisements that portrayed the ultra-Orthodox as coronavirus spreaders. One complaint was made regarding discrimination against Haredi mothers about to give birth.

The complaint stated that Haredi women at a ward in a public hospital were separated from the rest of the ward's occupants and humiliated.

Following the incident, the Health Ministry ordered all hospitals to provide equal treatment to all sectors, stating that the health system would not tolerate any racism, and that medical treatment should not be based on demographics.

"The increase in complaints over the past year and the populations that contacted the office shows the importance of the unit and the strengthening of public confidence in it," said acting Justice Ministry Director-General Sigal Yaakovi.

"The persistence of the coronavirus crisis further emphasizes the importance of unity in this period in particular. The unit and the Justice Ministry will continue to work steadily and resolutely to reduce racism and discrimination," she said.

"The unit's report reflects a harsh reality of racism, discrimination and exclusion for various populations in Israeli society," said National Anti-Racism Coordinator Aweke Zena.

"We work to eradicate institutional racism wherever it is. The unit is an important institution in the fight against racism and has managed to win public trust, which is reflected in the volume of complaints submitted to it," he said.

"The unit will continue to work on changing systemic denial mechanisms and will point out the racist attitudes and forms of behavior that exist in the civil service."