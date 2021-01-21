Biden to keep Wray as FBI director -law enforcement source

U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Christopher Wray to stay on as FBI director, a U.S. law enforcement source told Reuters.

Wray has agreed to do so, the source said. Wray was a frequent target of former Republican President Donald Trump over his refusal to back claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Wray was sworn in on Aug. 2, 2017, to serve a term of no longer than 10 years.

CNBC first reported the decision to keep Wray.