Full lockdown to come into effect Friday 2pm

A full lockdown Israeli economy and society will take effect this coming Friday at 2pm and will last 16 days.

As part of the new measures, all "non-essential" factories and services will be shut down during the closure.

Outdoor prayer services and protests were limited to groups of up to 20 people and no farther than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from home. Synagogues will open only on Yom Kippur and are subject to the government's health directives.

With this latest ruling, the government has effectively declared a state of emergency, meaning police officers are now allowed to fine protesters who fail to observe social distancing in public spaces.

Individual sports activities were also limited to one kilometer from home.