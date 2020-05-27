Iran's newly elected parliament convenes despite pandemic

Iran's newly elected parliament convened on Wednesday, dominated by conservative lawmakers and under strict social distancing regulations, as the country struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has hit the nation hard.
Iranian state TV said all 268 lawmakers who were in attendance had tested negative for the virus. The lawmakers were sworn in after many of them arrived for the opening ceremony wearing face masks and observing social distancing regulations. Temperatures were taken before they entered the parliament building.
However, images from the meeting showed that many did not wear masks and did not observe social distancing during proceedings.
Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 7,500 fatalities out of over 141,500 confirmed cases. Turkey has the region's largest outbreak, with 158,700 confirmed cases and more than 4,390 deaths.