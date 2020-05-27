Iran's newly elected parliament convenes despite pandemic

Iran's newly elected parliament convened on Wednesday, dominated by conservative lawmakers and under strict social distancing regulations, as the country struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus that has hit the nation hard.

