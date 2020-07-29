Rivlin laments violence: Murder of protester or PM not impossible

President Reuven Rivlin expresses concern over violence in Israeli society, following attacks on anti-Netanyahu protesters, and warns against incitement to violence across the political spectrum.

“I want to say clearly, given the violent developments over the last day: the murder of a demonstrator who goes to protest in the State of Israel, or the murder of an Israeli prime minister are not imaginary scenarios," he says.

"We have experienced this terrible and shocking reality. Woe betide us if we degenerate to that reality again, Woe betide our democracy if brother takes up arms against brother," the president said, according to his office.

"I cry out against the violence directed towards demonstrators and call on the Israel Police to pursue its perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. I cry out against the calls to harm the prime minister and his family and call on the Israel Police to address every threat of this kind with the utmost seriousness.