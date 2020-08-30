Jordan reports its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak, the health ministry said.
The country's total number of confirmed infections now stands at 1,966, with 15 deaths, since the first case surfaced in early March, according to the health ministry.
Jordan has seen a jump in daily numbers over the last 10 days, prompting authorities to toughen a nationwide overnight curfew, which now starts at 11 p.m. rather than 1 a.m, and to introduce a one-day lockdown in the capital Amman on Friday.