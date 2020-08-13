Israel to limit number of diners at cafes but allow flights to resume

Israel's coronavirus cabinet convened on Thursday afternoon and was set to vote on limiting the number of people allowed in confined spaces and approve the reopening of airports as well as resumption of flights.

The outline is expected to allow no more than ten people in confined spaces of less than 80 square meters and up to 20 people in places over 80 square meters. In both cases social distancing must be maintained. In open spaces, no more than 30 people will be allowed to congregare.

The decision effectively cuts the number of diners allowed in cafe and restaurants as well as synagogues by half.

The cabinet is also expected to approve regulations for the maintenance of airports and resumption of flights. According to the latest guidelines, a passenger whose body temperature exceeds 38 degrees Celsius will not be allowed inside the airport terminal.

In addition, all passengers will be required to show confirmation that they have submitted a declaration of health to the Health Ministry. During the passengers' stay at the terminal, they will be required to wear masks and keep a distance of two meters from one another.

The regulations also state that flight operators will be responsible to clean and disinfect every aircraft before and after each flight, and also to provide disposable masks to all passengers.

The planes will be required to be equipped with disposable bags for collection of used masks and disinfectants that will be distributed to the passengers and crew members to maintain personal hygiene.

Flight operators, in cooperation with airports, will also install equipment that would allow passengers to check in to their flight by themselves, without the need for a company representative.

Operators will also be responsible to ensure social distancing is maintained between passengers who are not related, and all passengers are wearing a mask throughout the entirety of the flight.

In addition, flight operators will ensure a cabin is thoroughly ventilated by utilizing the aircraft's compressed air conditioning system, air filters, and climate control system.

Fines for breaking regulations are also set to be approved by the cabinet.

A passenger who enters a terminal without a mask will be fined NIS 500, while an airport operator will be fined NIS 5,000 for allowing a person without a mask to enter the terminal.