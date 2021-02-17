Gaza gets its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, officials say

Gaza received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday after Israel approved the transfer through its border with the Hamas Islamist-run territory, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.
The shipment, sent by the Palestinian Authority from the West Bank, included 2,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, enough to inoculate 1,000 people in a two-shot regimen.
"We will use the doses to vaccinate patients who had organ transplants and those who suffer kidney failure," Majdi Dhair, a Gaza health ministry official, said ."Medical personnel will not be vaccinated this time as the shipment is not enough."