Disreputable Israeli lobbyist to be paid millions by Myanmar junta

An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmar’s junta will be paid $2 million to “assist in explaining the real situation” of the army’s coup to the United States and other countries, documents filed with the U.S. Justice Department show.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since Feb. 1, when Myanmar’s generals seized power and detained civilian leaders including State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

3 צפייה בגלריה Myanmar protesters clash with military after February coup ( Photo: AFP )

Ari Ben-Menashe and his firm, Dickens & Madson Canada, will represent Myanmar’s military government in Washington, as well as lobby Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Russia, and international bodies like the United Nations, according to a consultancy agreement.

Iranian born Ben-Menashe was arrested in the U.S. in the 1980s after he tried to sell U.S. made weapons to Iran. He claimed to be a Mossad agent and an advisor to then prime minister Yitzhak Shamir, claims that were denied by Israel.

3 צפייה בגלריה Myanmar nun begs government forces to refrain from violence during protests last week ( Photo: AFP )

The Montreal-based firm will “assist the devising and execution of policies for the beneficial development of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and also to assist in explaining the real situation in the Country,” read the agreement, submitted on Monday to the Justice Department as part of compliance with the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act and published online.

3 צפייה בגלריה Protesters demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi ( Photo: AFP )

A spokesman for the Myanmar military government did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment.