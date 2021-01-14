Israel to sell radar system to Slovakia for over half a billion shekels

The Defense Ministry said Thursday it will sell to Slovakia 17 radar systems made by Israel Aerospace Industries for more than half a billion shekels, as part of a new defense export agreement between the two countries.

The Defense Ministry said Thursday it will sell to Slovakia 17 radar systems made by Israel Aerospace Industries for more than half a billion shekels, as part of a new defense export agreement between the two countries.

