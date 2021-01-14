Israel to sell radar system to Slovakia for over half a billion shekels

The Defense Ministry said Thursday it will sell to Slovakia 17 radar systems made by Israel Aerospace Industries for more than half a billion shekels, as part of a new defense export agreement between the two countries.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the deal "is evidence of the strengthening of our cooperation with NATO countries, and of Israeli innovation. We will continue to promote new technologies and significant agreements, also as part of the campaign against the economic coronavirus pandemic and for the development of the economic resilience of the State of Israel. "