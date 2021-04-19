Yesh Atid's Lapid opposes direct vote for prime minister

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said Monday his party will oppose a proposal to reintroduce direct vote for the prime minister.
"Let us call it by its real name - fifth elections [since April 2019]," he said. "There is no need for elections, we already had one. They ended for the fourth with Netanyahu unable to form a government. If he is unable to form a government, we will ask for the mandate to form a united Israeli government."
Lapid said that his party will pursue legislation to implement term limits for the prime minister.