Lebanese president calls probe into Beirut blast 'complex'

Lebanese President Michel Aoun says the probe into a devastating blast in Beirut is "very complex" and won't be finished quickly.
Responding to calls that he step down, Aoun told French TV station BFMTV in his first interview with foreign media since the Aug. 4 blast that it would be "impossible" because it would create a power vacuum. The interview aired late Saturday.
Aoun said the probe is divided into three parts. The first aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the cargo, the second where it came from and who shipped it and the third who was responsible for handling and securing it.