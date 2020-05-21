4-year-old girl critically hurt after 2 shooting incidents in East Jerusalem

Two shooting incidents in East Jerusalem the space of hours left two small children wounded, including a four-year-old girl who is now fighting for her life.

The family of Rafif al-Qarain said the girl was hurt by gunfire late Wednesday during Iftar (meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset) in the Isawiya neighborhood in East Jerusalem. She is now in critical condition.

Rafif al-Qarain

She was evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem and admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit. She is currently anesthetized and receives respiratory aid using a ventilator.

"We were sitting together and suddenly the bullet hit her in front of everyone,” said one relative. “We took her to the hospital right away. I hope she survives and stays alive," he added, saying the family still doesn't understand where the bullet came from.

Father and son both lightly hurt in shooting

In addition, a 3-year-old boy was lightly hurt in another shooting incident when a group of masked men entered his father's business in the Shuafat neighborhood in the capital. The father was also lightly wounded in the incident.

The security cameras in the store caught the incident, which shows the father lunging to protect the toddler while the perpetrators threaten them near the cash register.

Security cameras catch the incident in Shuafat

Local residents demand the police locates the assailants as soon as possible. "They have shot at this business in the past and no one was arrested," said one resident.

Police investigators arrived at both scenes and gathered evidence. Israel Police said it was trying to locate those involved in both incidents as soon as possible and bring them into custody.