Health Ministry DG: Sukkot poses danger to continued virus infection within Haredi sector

Health Ministry Director General Prof. Hezi Levi Wednesday expressed his concern with the upcoming Sukkot holiday, saying that various celebrations and traditions could lead to increased virus morbidity.
Asked whether a herd immunity could be possible within the ultra-Orthodox community, the director general said, "we do not want this and are not working to towards it."
"We have not seen any proof that herd immunity lowers the infection rate. We as a society cannot withstand high morbidity and deaths. This is not the right treatment for the disease," he said