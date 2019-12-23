Iran: Secondary circuit of Arak nuclear reactor to be operational Monday

The starting of the secondary circuit will not violate restrictions placed on Iran's nuclear program under a 2015 deal with world powers, but shows Iran is continuing work to develop the reactor amid renewed tensions with the United States.

As part of the deal, the core of the Arak reactor was removed and filled with concrete to make it unusable, but Iran was able to continue to produce heavy water.

