Russia condemns Israeli airstrike in Syria

The Russian foreign ministry condemned on Wednesday an Israeli airstrike on Syrian military bases earlier in the week.
"Russia strongly condemns the Israeli actions and expresses real concerns about the tensions between it and Syria," read a statement. "We warn Israeli leaders from escalation and its repercussions on the entire Middle East, and support Syria's sovereignty on its territory."
Israel attacked in Syria as a response to a terrorist cell that attempted to set explosives on the border between the two countries and was eliminated by the IDF.