Edelstein says ministry not to blame for confusion surrounding coronavirus restrictions

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Tuesday, said confusion surrounding restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus lies in the government and the Knesset but not in his ministry.
Edelstein said he understands the public's inability to keep up with directives because of the squabbles between ministers and the Parliamentary panel on coronavirus.
The government decided that restaurants should be closed to all but take-away and deliveries as of 5 AM Tuesday morning but the Knesset committee later voted to allow them to operate with 20 dinners permitted inside and an additional 30 outdoors.
"The committee's actions will bring about a total closure on the public," the minister said during a tour of the Rambam hospital in Haifa.