Israel's top court orders parliament to clarify speaker vote

Tthe Supreme Court on Monday ordered the country's parliament to reconvene for the selection of a new speaker, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he tries to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and fend off a looming corruption trial.

The current speaker, Yuli Edelstein of Netanyahu's Likud party, suspended the parliament's activities last week, citing procedural issues and restrictions on large gatherings due to the virus.

