Israel's top court orders parliament to clarify speaker vote

Tthe Supreme Court on Monday ordered the country's parliament to reconvene for the selection of a new speaker, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he tries to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis and fend off a looming corruption trial.
The current speaker, Yuli Edelstein of Netanyahu's Likud party, suspended the parliament's activities last week, citing procedural issues and restrictions on large gatherings due to the virus.
But the opposition Blue and White party, which is backed by a slim majority in the newly elected Knesset, said the country's legislature must continue to function at such a critical time. The party accused Edelstein of shuttering the halls of the legislature in order to keep his job and shield his beleaguered party leader.