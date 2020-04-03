Israel arrests Palestinian official in East Jerusalem

Police arrested the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs early Friday for allegedly violating a n on Palestinian political activities in East Jerusalem.
Fadi al-Hidmi was arrested at his home near the Mount of Olives. His office circulated surveillance camera footage showing police searching his home with dogs. It said they confiscated 10,000 shekels (around $2,750). It was the fourth time he has been arrested.
Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said al-Hidmi was arrested "on suspicions of Palestinian activities in Jerusalem."
He said police searched the home and confiscated documents as well as "large sums of money."