President Reuven Rivlin to the police: The anger is not directed at you

During President Reuven Rivlin's visit to Israel Police's Control Center in Bat Yam, he assured the police force that the "citizens are not protesting against the police, there is criticism, but the anger is not directed at you."
"I am concerned about the political discourse that has been woven around the guidelines meant to fight the coronavirus," said Rivlin. "The people are not protesting against the Israeli police here. There is criticism, sometimes very harsh, but the anger is not directed at you."
Rivlin further added that ,"freedom of worship and freedom of protest are two key elements in a democracy, and everything possible must be done to ensure them."