Kushner on Israel UAE deal, more countries to follow

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and close adviser Jared Kushner said that following the agreement reached between Israel and the UAE to forge diplomatic relations the Gulf state has now become one of American's closes allies in the Mid-East.

Kushner said the UAE had decided to take the step in order to stop Israel from what it saw as a provocative step of annexing parts of the West Bank.

The Trump aid said there would now be efforts to resume discussions with several other countries to reach similar deals.

"There is a good chance that another country could make a deal with Israel in the coming days.