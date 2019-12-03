Blue and White, Likud trade blows after fruitless unity talks

Likud and Blue and White traded accusations on Tuesday, after what appeared to have been an unsuccessful meeting aimed at narrowing the gaps on a unity government.

The Likud and Blue and White leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz respectively, met Tuesday afternoon in Tel Aviv in a last-ditch attempt to close the gaps on a unity government, with the two sharing a rotating premiership. The two met for about 45 minutes and did not issue a joint statement to the media after the meeting.

The two biggest hurdles to overcome in reaching an agreement are the issue of who would serve as prime minister first in a rotation agreement and whether members of the other parties in Netanyahu's right-wing bloc would also be part of the government.

Likud officials said that Netanyahu Gantz's meeting ended without the parties reaching an understanding because of Blue and White's continuous refusal to accept Likud's "far-reaching concessions".

"Netanyahu has offered to pass creative legislation to anchor the premiership rotation deal and to prevent any of the parties from breaking it," said the officials. "However, despite far-reaching concessions, Blue and White continue refusing to form a unity government."

Blue and White hit back at the allegations and said that Netanyahu and Likud have yet to offer a new premiership rotation deal fitting Netanyahu's legal status after he was indicted in three different corruption cases.

"Netanyahu hasn't brought forth any new proposal fitting his legal situation or at all. During the meeting, he also refused to commit to not seek personal immunity in his corruption cases," said the officials. "We will continue to make an effort to form a government of partnership and unity – words that are probably foreign to Netanyahu."