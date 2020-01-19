Hong Kong protesters call for boycott of Communist Party

A public park in Hong Kong on Sunday overflowed with thousands of protesters calling for electoral reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party.
Sporting their movement's trademark black clothing and face masks, rally participants packed into Chater Garden, not far from the city's Legislative Council building.
They held up signs that read "Free Hong Kong" and waved American and British flags.
The Hong Kong police gave approval for Sunday's rally, but not for a march that organizers also are planning.
First published: 09:38 , 01.19.20