IOC member says Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today.
Major sporting nations Australia and Canada had already withdrawn on Monday as organizers came under global pressure to postpone the event for the first time in the Olympics' 124-year modern history.
"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound was quoted as saying by the U.S. newspaper. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."