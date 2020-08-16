Egypt disposing of dangerous materials at ports - minister

Egypt has started disposing of abandoned and dangerous materials at ports after the massive explosion in Beirut's port this month, the finance minister said on Sunday.
"What happened in Beirut made us examine our own situation and we actually got rid of large quantities of abandoned and neglected and dangerous materials that were in the ports," Mohamed Mait told parliament.
The Aug. 4 blast in Beirut, caused by the detonation of more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at its port, killed more than 170 people and wreaked destruction over swathes of the Lebanese capital.