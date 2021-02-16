Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time

The seemingly unstoppable rise of Bitcoin continued Tuesday with the cost of a single unit of the digital currency rising above $50,000 for the first time.
The same Bitcoin just one year ago would have cost you $10,000. The price is up almost 200% in the last three months alone.
Bitcoin is rallying as more companies signal the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment. The vast majority of those who have acquired Bitcoin have treated it as a commodity, like gold, with few places accepting it in exchange for goods or services.