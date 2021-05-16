Israel News
|
Magazine
|
Middle East
|
World
|
Jewish World
|
Culture
|
Business
|
Health & Science
|
Tech
|
Environment
|
Opinion
|
Travel
|
Art
|
עברית
|
Espanol
|
23C
Channels
Israel News
Breaking News
Magazine
Middle East
World
Jewish World
Culture
Business
Health & Science
Tech
Environment
Opinion
Travel
Art
עברית
Espanol
Weather:
23C
Tel Aviv-Jaffa
Lod
Nazareth
En Gedi
Zefat
Eilat
Beer Sheva
Bet Shean
Haifa
Tiberias
Jerusalem
Qazrin
Ashdod
Mizpe Ramon
Afula
facebook
print
send to friend
comment
Netanyahu on synagogue collapse: We're praying for the well-being of the wounded
Itamar Eichner
|
Published:
05.16.21 , 22:29
comment
send to friend
share
share