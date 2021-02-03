Ethiopia says it foiled attack on UAE embassy in Addis Ababa

Ethiopia has arrested 15 people over a plot to attack the United Arab Emirates' embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's state news agency said on Wednesday, citing a statement from the intelligence service.
The group was working at the direction of foreigners, the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) reported. An unspecified amount of arms, explosives and documents were seized during the operation, the agency said.
"The group took the mission from a foreign terrorist group and was preparing to inflict significant damage on properties and human lives," it reported.