Ethiopia says it foiled attack on UAE embassy in Addis Ababa

Ethiopia has arrested 15 people over a plot to attack the United Arab Emirates' embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's state news agency said on Wednesday, citing a statement from the intelligence service.

