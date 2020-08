United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a "sovereign decision" that was not directed at Iran.

United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a "sovereign decision" that was not directed at Iran.

United Arab Emirate's minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday the UAE reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a "sovereign decision" that was not directed at Iran.