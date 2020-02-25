Channels
Police block flooded Highway 90
Photo: Israel Police
Unusual desert showers block Israel's longest highway

Local authorities issue flood warnings to communities living close to valleys and rivers in country's south; popular hiking routes closed in Negev and Judean Deserts

Ynet |
Published: 02.25.20 , 20:10
Israel's longest roadway, Highway 90, was blocked by rainwater in the Negev and Arava regions Tuesday morning after an unusually powerful downpour descended upon the country's south.
    • While the central and northern regions of the country experienced cool temperatures with some clouds overhead, the south had experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, which subsided by midday.
    Police block flooded Highway 90
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    Due to the heavy showers, a flood warning has been issued for residents of communities residing next to valleys and rivers in the area.
    (Flooding in the Negev Desert)

    The Israel Nature and Parks Authority announced the closure of several hiking routes in the Negev and Judean Deserts; including the frequently visited Ein Gedi, Nahal Oz, Nahal Darga, and En Prat Nature Reserves.
    Flooding in Nahal Hayon
    (Photo: Israel Nature and Parks Authority)
    Forecaster Tzachi Waksman of the Meteo-Tech meteorological services company told Ynet that this unusually heavy downpour originated from a high-pressure atmospheric system that entered Israel from the Sinai Peninsula.
