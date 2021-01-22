Swiss court finds Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz guilty of corruption

A Swiss criminal court found Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz guilty of corruption on Friday and sentenced him to five years in jail, delivering a landmark verdict in one of the mining world's most high-profile legal disputes.

