Netanyahu says ICC has 'no jurisdiction' for war crimes investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the International Criminal Court has "no jurisdiction" to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, calling it "a dark day for truth and justice".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the International Criminal Court has "no jurisdiction" to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, calling it "a dark day for truth and justice".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the International Criminal Court has "no jurisdiction" to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, calling it "a dark day for truth and justice".