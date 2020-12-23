Ichilov Hospital to begin vaccinating the entire population says Gamzu

The director of Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital and former coronavirus czar Prof. Roni Gamzu, said that starting this Sunday, the hospital will begin vaccinating the entire population against the coronavirus.
"The vaccination center will operate in the lobby of the Ofer Building with a target of 4,000 vaccinators per day. Registration for the public will begin [December 24] on the hospital's website," Gamzu said. "At the same time, registration to receive the vaccine will also open for first-degree relatives of the hospital staff."