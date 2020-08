The Health Ministry Sunday morning reported that Israel surpassed 85,000 total confirmed virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry Sunday morning reported that Israel surpassed 85,000 total confirmed virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry Sunday morning reported that Israel surpassed 85,000 total confirmed virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ministry reported that 1,641 new cases of the virus were diagnosed on Sunday.

The ministry reported that 1,641 new cases of the virus were diagnosed on Sunday.

The ministry reported that 1,641 new cases of the virus were diagnosed on Sunday.