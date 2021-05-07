Hezbollah leaders calls on Gaza factions to join J'lem conflict

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday called on Gaza Strip resistance groups to join the recent round of conflicts between Palestinians and Israel in East Jerusalem.
Tensions have been rising high in the capital during the month of Ramadan after police blocked access to a popular hang-out spot for Muslim worshipers near Damascus Gate and due to a land right dispute between Arabs and Jews in the predominately Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
The Shi'ite terrotistmaster made these remarks in a speech for the annual International Quds [Jerusalem] Day which is held on the last Friday of Ramadan.