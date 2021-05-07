Hezbollah leaders calls on Gaza factions to join J'lem conflict

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday called on Gaza Strip resistance groups to join the recent round of conflicts between Palestinians and Israel in East Jerusalem.

