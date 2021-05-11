Egypt's top diplomat urges Israel to de-escalate

Egypt's top diplomat says he has conveyed messages to Israel and other nations to help de-escalate the outbreak of violence in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.
Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry told a virtual meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Tuesday that though Cairo has not received a positive response, it will continue with efforts to calm down the escalation in the holy city.
Earlier in the day, an Egyptian intelligence official said Cairo is engaged in "intensive" talks with Israel and Gaza militants on reaching a cease-fire to end the latest round of fighting.