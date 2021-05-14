Austria declares all arms of Hezbollah as terrorist organizations

Austria on Friday amended the Symbols Act, which prohibits the use of the symbols of terrorist groups, and stipulated that all arms of Hezbollah were terrorist organizations.
Until the amendment, only Hezbollah's military wing was included in the country's Symbols Act.
Austria has joined Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Switzerland, which have recently made similar decisions on Hezbollah.
In the last year and a half, 17 countries have declared that they see all of Hezbollah's arms as a terrorist organization.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi praised the move.