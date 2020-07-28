Owners of event halls threaten to open despite government directives

The organization of event hall owners announced their intention to start holding weddings, Bar Mitzvah's and other celebrations starting August 5 despite a government order to remain closed because of concerns that large congregations of people will increase the spread of coronavirus.
The owners informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a letter that they will be holding events outdoors when possible.
In advance of a bote in the Knesset Finance Committee on compensation for their loss of business, owners say they will not be able to survive after five months of imposed closure.