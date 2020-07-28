Owners of event halls threaten to open despite government directives

The organization of event hall owners announced their intention to start holding weddings, Bar Mitzvah's and other celebrations starting August 5 despite a government order to remain closed because of concerns that large congregations of people will increase the spread of coronavirus.

The organization of event hall owners announced their intention to start holding weddings, Bar Mitzvah's and other celebrations starting August 5 despite a government order to remain closed because of concerns that large congregations of people will increase the spread of coronavirus.

The organization of event hall owners announced their intention to start holding weddings, Bar Mitzvah's and other celebrations starting August 5 despite a government order to remain closed because of concerns that large congregations of people will increase the spread of coronavirus.

The owners informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a letter that they will be holding events outdoors when possible.

The owners informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a letter that they will be holding events outdoors when possible.

The owners informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a letter that they will be holding events outdoors when possible.