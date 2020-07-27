Jewish Twitter users, allies launch 48-hour boycott over anti-Semitism inaction

Jewish users of Twitter and their allies begin a 48-hour boycott of the social media giant to protest its inaction over anti-Semitic posts.

The boycott, which uses the hashtag #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate, was launched in response to Twitter's failure to remove posts by British rapper Wiley who went on a two-day tirade against Jews.

The posts remained up despite multiple requests to take down the remarks - which included a coded call for violence against Jews - and ban Wiley from the site completely.

Some of the racist posts were eventually removed, but many remain active and the rapper has not been banned for his hate speech.