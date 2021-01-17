Edelstein slam Huldai over intention to open cultural venues

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein's office slammed Tel Aviv Mayor and Knesset candidate Ron Huldai, after the municipality head announced he intends to open cultural venues in the city for Israelis who received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
"Huldai's wanton behavior - which began with the distribution of vaccines contrary to the decision of the priority committee which consists only of professionals and continues with his intentions to open places despite of the dangers - is scandalous and should serve as a red flag for every citizen for whom public health is important," stated Edelstein's office.