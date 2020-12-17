Sa'ar registers his 'New Hope - Unity for Israel' party

Channels
Moran Azulay |
Published: 12.17.20 , 10:27
Gideon Sa'ar on Thursday registered his new political party under the name "New Hope - Unity for Israel".
On the registry is says the party's goals are: establishing Israel's identity as a Jewish democratic state, promoting the education system, strengthening the social and geographical periphery, a free economy while ensuring a fair opportunity for all, commitment to mutual guarantee and the promotion of reforms in all state institutions, including law enforcement, justice system, and the system of government.