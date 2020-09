Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu on Tuesday urged Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Education Minister Yoav Galant to shut schools as of Wednesday despite a cabinet decision to keep them open until the end of the week.

Gamzu said the government's decision was made despite health official's recommendations and was a mistake.

