Greek, Cyprus leaders to visit Israel to discuss resuming flights

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Israel on June 16 to discuss the resumption of flights between the two nations. This will be the Greek prime minister's first trip abroad since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
On June 23, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is expected to visit Israel with a delegation of ministers to discuss tourist relations between the two countries and possible cooperation with Greece and Israel regarding Turkish complaints concerning oil drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.