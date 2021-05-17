Defense Minister Gantz: Wherever terrorism rises, we will create targets

As the IDF continues striking terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip and following the assassination of a senior Islamic Jihad commander by Israeli forces, Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed on Monday to continue fighting terrorism wherever it appears.

As the IDF continues striking terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip and following the assassination of a senior Islamic Jihad commander by Israeli forces, Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed on Monday to continue fighting terrorism wherever it appears.

As the IDF continues striking terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip and following the assassination of a senior Islamic Jihad commander by Israeli forces, Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed on Monday to continue fighting terrorism wherever it appears.