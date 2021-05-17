Defense Minister Gantz: Wherever terrorism rises, we will create targets

As the IDF continues striking terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip and following the assassination of a senior Islamic Jihad commander by Israeli forces, Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed on Monday to continue fighting terrorism wherever it appears.
"Anyone who fires at our citizens is in our crosshairs... wherever they give rise to terrorism — we will create targets," said Gantz. "Over the past year, we have produced thousands of targets, which have become hundreds of operational expeditions and operations we have carried out over the last few days."