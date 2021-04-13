Rivlin at state Remembrance Day ceremony: we must be ready to fight

President Reuven Rivlin said at the opening of the state Remembrance Day ceremony that "for me, for my peers, the State of Israel is not obvious."

"Without love for the homeland, adherence to the mission, the pursuit of victory, brotherhood, personal example and the purity of weapons, we would not be here as free people," said Rivlin. "Israel Defense Forces and the State of Israel, we need you young, strong, united, determined to lend a hand, to continue to win and ready if necessary - to pay a price."

